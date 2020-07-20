Global  
 

HDFC Bank shares jump 5 per cent on robust Q1 earnings

Mid-Day Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Shares of HDFC Bank on Monday rose 5 per cent, buoyed by the lender's strong June quarter numbers.

Its stock rose 4.86 per cent to Rs 1,152.65 on the BSE and climbed 4.95 per cent to Rs 1,152.90 on the NSE.

HDFC Bank on Saturday had reported nearly 20 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 6,658.62 crore...
News video: Equity indices on upswing, HDFC Bank gains 4 pc post Q1 results

Equity indices on upswing, HDFC Bank gains 4 pc post Q1 results 01:05

 Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly 1 per cent during early hours on July 20 following handsome gains by private banks. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 376 points or 1.02 per cent at 37,396 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 107 points or 0.99 per cent at 11,009. Except for Nifty...

