Bihar's Covid-19 situation gone out of control, NDA govt's good governance claims exposed: Rahul Gandhi
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Bihar government on Tuesday alleging the Covid-19 situation in the state has gone out of control and that the NDA dispensation's claim of "good governance" has been "exposed".
