Bihar's Covid-19 situation gone out of control, NDA govt's good governance claims exposed: Rahul Gandhi

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Bihar government on Tuesday alleging the Covid-19 situation in the state has gone out of control and that the NDA dispensation's claim of "good governance" has been "exposed".
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Bihar govt manipulating COVID numbers: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar govt manipulating COVID numbers: Tejashwi Yadav 02:30

 Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on July 18 alleged that the Bihar government is manipulating COVID-19 numbers in the state. "COVID-19 testing in Bihar is the lowest in the country. The situation is bad. The state govt is also manipulating COVID-19 numbers. Centre is sending a 3-member team...

Congress losing leaders, will become party of tweets: BJP

 In a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his regular tweets attacking the central government, the BJP said on Tuesday that the Congress will become a "party of tweets" as..
IndiaTimes
Congress will be reduced to a party that only tweets: Prakash Javadekar [Video]

Congress will be reduced to a party that only tweets: Prakash Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet in which he rhetorically highlighted the 'achievements' of Modi government. Prakash Javadekar said, "Rahul Gandhi is tweeting daily. I think Congress will be reduced to a party that only tweets. One after the other, states are proof that Congress isn't working. A dejected party is attempting to attack Centre in every manner, but they will not succeed."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

'People need to get back to work': No lockdown in Karnataka from tomorrow, says BSY as restrictions in Bengaluru end Wed

 Yediyurappa's statement came as about a week-long lockdown in Bengaluru ends on Wednesday. CM said we have to fight COVID-19 while maintaining stable economy.
DNA

Paris Plages opens with floating cinema on the Seine

 With an unusual alternative to indoor movie theatres in the time of COVID-19, Paris Plages has this year opened with an an open-air cinema set on the banks of..
USATODAY.com
EU survives COVID talks but not unscathed [Video]

EU survives COVID talks but not unscathed

Tense recovery talks have revealed deep political fractures in the European Union, questioning its ability to stay unified. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:29Published
COVID pandemic turns Delhi's young sportsman into fruit seller [Video]

COVID pandemic turns Delhi's young sportsman into fruit seller

COVID-19 has come with deaths and infections, not physically but financially also the invisible enemy has changed lives of the people across the world. Young sportspersons from underprivileged families are finding it hard to continue their sport amid COVID-19. Ali Ansari, a medal-winning decathlete, said, "My family is not financially sound and lockdown made our lives more difficult. Nowadays I help my father at his fruit shop". Several businesses are reeling under financial crisis and lots of small businesses closed during the pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:58Published

NDA will form the govt with 2/3rd majority in Bihar under Nitish Kumar leadership: Amit Shah [Video]

NDA will form the govt with 2/3rd majority in Bihar under Nitish Kumar leadership: Amit Shah

The Home Minister Amit Shah said on June 07 that under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, NDA (National Democratic Alliance) will form the government with 2/3rd majority in Bihar. "There are elections in Bihar in the coming days, I believe that under Nitish Kumar's leadership NDA will form the government with 2/3rd majority but this isn't the time for politics. We all should fight COVID19 under PM Modi leadership," said Amit Shah while addressing the virtual rally in Bihar. It is to noted, that Bihar is scheduled to hold assembly elections this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
PM Modi emerged as world leader in revolutionary 1st year of NDA 2.0: Jitendra Singh [Video]

PM Modi emerged as world leader in revolutionary 1st year of NDA 2.0: Jitendra Singh

Praising the Modi government on the completion of one year of its 2nd term, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh on May 30 said the last year has been revolutionary as a number of constitutional anomalies were corrected on issues of Article 370, Triple Talaq and Citizenship Amendment Act. Singh added that the first year of NDA 2.0 also saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerging as a world leader of a never before seen stature due to which India's stature in international arena went much higher than it was before.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
PM Modi writes to citizens on 1st anniversary of NDA 2.0 govt, expresses gratitude [Video]

PM Modi writes to citizens on 1st anniversary of NDA 2.0 govt, expresses gratitude

As his government completes one year of its second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to the people of the country listed out several initiatives, achievements and big decisions taken by his government. "Once again, I bow to the 130 crore people of India and the democratic ethos of our nation. During normal times, I would have been with you. However, the present circumstances do not permit that. That is why I seek your blessings through this letter," said Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Modi was sworn-in for a second successive term on May 30 last year after leading BJP-led NDA to a landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published

Advani, Joshi, Uddhav invited for Ayodhya ‘bhoomi pujan’

 Frontline leaders of the Ram temple movement, including L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, are among the invitees for the "bhoomi pujan" in Ayodhya on August 5,..
IndiaTimes
Bihar to become 'global hotspot' of COVID-19: Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Bihar to become 'global hotspot' of COVID-19: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on increasing COVID-19 cases in the state said that Bihar is gradually going to become a global hotspot of COVID-19. He said, "As state government is not worried about the rising number of cases. They are doing nothing to increase testing. The number of COVID deaths is also increasing in Bihar. Different COVID-19 numbers are being given for Bihar by centre and state. People are receiving test report even when they have not given any sample for test. Medical staff at COVID centres does not have PPE kits. We demand that state govt must give a clear picture."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published

'Those betraying party won't be able to face public': Ashok Gehlot takes fresh dig at Sachin Pilot

 Lashing out again at dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said those betraying the party will not be able to..
IndiaTimes

Police officer's 'suicide' in Rajasthan's Churu: CBI questions Congress MLA and OSD of CM Ashok Gehlot

 The CBI on Tuesday questioned Congress MLA Krishna Poonia and Deva Ram Saini, the OSD to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the alleged..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan crisis: Work out an honourable formula, says Khurshid to Congress

 Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday favoured working out an honourable formula to deal with the political crisis in Rajasthan and appeared to back..
IndiaTimes

Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt in tweet, Union Minister hits back [Video]

Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt in tweet, Union Minister hits back

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his tweet mocking the Modi government's performance in the times of Coronavirus. Javadekar said that the Congress has been reduced to a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published
'China targeting Modi 56-inch image' says Congress; BJP blames 'Gandhi legacy' [Video]

'China targeting Modi 56-inch image' says Congress; BJP blames 'Gandhi legacy'

A fresh war of words broke out between the leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Opposition Indian National Congress. The latter's Rahul Gandhi released a view 'explaining' the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:24Published
3-member team arrives in Patna to review COVID-19 situation [Video]

3-member team arrives in Patna to review COVID-19 situation

As Bihar is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, a three-member team, including Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, on July 19 arrived in Patna. Team will assess the COVID-19 situation in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published

Congress MLA: Sachin Pilot offered me money to join BJP, but I refused

 Congress MLA from Rajasthan Giriraj Singh Malinga alleged on Monday that rebel party leader Sachin Pilot had offered him money to join the BJP. He said talks...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu

Congress calls for another CLP meet in Jaipur today

 Amid political turmoil in the state, Congress on Tuesday called for another Legislative Party (CLP) meet at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. Congress MLAs supporting...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Seattle Times

USCCB calls on Congress to spend at least $12 billion on international CO19 relief (USCCB)

 The USCCB called on the faithful to “urge your members of Congress to provide at least $12 billion in funding for the international response to prevent,...
Catholic Culture


