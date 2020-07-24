COVID-19: No big congregations this Independence Day, celebrations under preventive measures

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hilary Duff slams Independence Day revellers for not wearing masks



Hilary Duff has expressed exasperation at people not following social distancing practices or wearing masks in public. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago FDA Commissioner Won't Confirm Or Deny Trump's Unfounded COVID-19 Claim



The commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration on Sunday didn't defend a claim recently made by President Donald Trump. But according to CNN, he didn't support it, either. Dr. Stephen Hahn is.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45 Published 3 weeks ago Fireworks in DC as Trump vows to defeat 'radical left'



U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on comments made at Mount Rushmore in an Independence Day address on Saturday, as protesters scuffled in the capital's streets. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:02 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this