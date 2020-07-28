Global  
 

NIA arrests Delhi University professor in Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case

Mid-Day Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested Delhi University Professor Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil in connection with its ongoing probe into the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case.

An NIA spokesperson said that it arrested Tharayil, 54, who is currently working as an Associate Professor in the...
0
