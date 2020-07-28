NIA arrests Delhi University professor in Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested Delhi University Professor Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil in connection with its ongoing probe into the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case.



An NIA spokesperson said that it arrested Tharayil, 54, who is currently working as an Associate Professor in the... 👓 View full article

