Bhoomi pujan: Asaduddin Owaisi opposes Narendra Modi's 'participation'; VHP calls for celebration

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible attendance to the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5 would mean violation of his constitutional oath, even as VHP called for celebrations on that day. In a tweet, Owaisi said, "Attending Bhoomi Pujan in official...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Ram Temple: VHP slams Uddhav Thackeray's 'bhoomi pujan' via video link idea

Ram Temple: VHP slams Uddhav Thackeray's 'bhoomi pujan' via video link idea 02:38

 The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for suggesting that the Ram Temple foundation laying event be held through video conference. VHP working president Alok Kumar said that it is sad to see the fall of what was once a Hindutva party led by Balasaheb...

 AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible attendance to the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on...
