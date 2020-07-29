Smriti Irani remembers Manohar Parrikar as Rafale fighter jets land in India
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Union Minister *Smriti Irani* on Wednesday took to Twitter to remember former Defence Minister and BJP leader, late Manohar Parrikar, as French Rafale fighter jets arrived in India. The first five of a batch of the Rafale fighter jets landed at the Ambala airbase in Haryana after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km. The...
The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets has landed at the Ambala airbase after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force fleet. The fleet, comprising three single seater and two twin seater aircraft, will be part of the No. 17 Squadron of the Air Force, also known as the...
Some good news on the defence front as the much anticipated Rafale jets make their way to Ambala air base from France. With this, India will get a much-needed boost in its military arsenal. Meanwhile,..
The first batch of Rafale jets took off from France to join the Indian Air Force on July 27. The jet will join Indian Air Force fleet at Ambala in Haryana on July 29. The aircraft will be refuelled by..
Five Rafale jets took off from the Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France for India. The first batch of Rafale jets will join the growing Indian fleet of aircraft after they land in India on Wednesday...
