Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Extension of complete lockdown in Bihar? Notice regarding 16-day lockdown in August withdrawn

DNA Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The notice issued by Bihar Home Department said there is an alarming surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the last three weeks. The government has examined the matter in detail and is convinced that the requirement for a lockdown is inevitable and urgent to contain the further spread of COVID-19, it said. The notice was withdrawn...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Flood situation worsens in Bihar, improve slightly in Assam; 6 rain-related deaths elsewhere

 The flood situation worsened in Bihar on Monday as waters entered new areas of the 11 affected districts, cumulatively impacting nearly 24.5 lakh people, but..
IndiaTimes

Jharkhand blames Bihar, Bengal for rise in coronavirus cases

 Jharkhand is witnessing an increase in the number of coronavirus cases due to neighbouring states of Bihar and West Bengal, a senior officer said on Tuesday.
IndiaTimes
Floods, coronavirus hobble two of India's poorest states [Video]

Floods, coronavirus hobble two of India's poorest states

The Brahmaputra river in the northeastern state of Assam is flowing above the "danger level" in many places, while heavy rains that began this week in Bihar in the east will last until Wednesday, officials say.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Department of Home (Bihar) Department of Home (Bihar) Indian state government


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Goa observes complete lockdown [Video]

COVID-19: Goa observes complete lockdown

Streets in Goa's Panaji wore a deserted look on July 17. The state observed lockdown in view of rising cases of COVID-19. The state government has announced 'Janata Curfew' between 08:00 pm and 06:00..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
Cross-border movement from Bihar hasn't stopped despite lockdown: CM Soren [Video]

Cross-border movement from Bihar hasn't stopped despite lockdown: CM Soren

Jharkhand government is concerned over the movement of people from Bihar in Jharkhand despite the lockdown. Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on July 16, "The movement of people still not stopped, Bihar..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:34Published
Covid: Bihar goes under lockdown, essential services allowed [Video]

Covid: Bihar goes under lockdown, essential services allowed

Bihar entered into lockdown from Thursday. The state govt took decision after a spike in Covid cases. Movement of vehicles continued in Muzaffarpur. Vehicular movement was also seen near Chandani..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Extension of complete lockdown in Bihar? Notice regarding 16-day lockdown in August withdrawn

 The notice issued by Bihar Home Department said there is an alarming surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the last three weeks. The government has examined the...
DNA

Covid-19 cases cross 40,000-mark in Bihar

 Covid cases in Bihar crossed the 40,000 mark on Monday with 2,192 fresh cases reported in 24 hours, taking the tally to 41,111. State also registered six...
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi targets Bihar government

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the State government’s handling of the COVID-19 cases.“The cor
Hindu Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this