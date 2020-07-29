Global  
 

Unlock 3.0 guidelines: Gyms to open from August 5, night curfew removed; read full list

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued a fresh set of guidelines for Unlock 3.0, which will come into effect from August 1, 2020. According to the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry, night curfew restrictions have been removed while gyms and yoga institutes...
