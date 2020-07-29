Unlock 3.0 guidelines: Gyms to open from August 5, night curfew removed; read full list
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued a fresh set of guidelines for Unlock 3.0, which will come into effect from August 1, 2020. According to the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry, night curfew restrictions have been removed while gyms and yoga institutes...
Gym owners in Jabalpur held a protest demanding the government to frame guidelines for gyms owners to reopen. The protesters said that most gyms are on rent and it is becoming a problem for them to pay..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:45Published
A couple who were forced to close their new pub just ONE HOUR after staging a grand opening on lockdown day are gearing up for a big July 4 knees-up.Mark and Katie Symes were thrilled when they snapped..