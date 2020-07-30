Global  
 

Court awards 4-yr jail to ex-Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitley, 2 others in defence corruption case

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
A Delhi court Thursday awarded 4-year jail term to ex-Samata Party President Jaya Jaitley and two others for corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal. Special CBI judge Virender Bhat also awarded 4-year jail term to Jaitley's former party colleague Gopal Pacherwal and Major General (rtd) S P Murgai in the case, Murgai's advocate Vikram Panwar said.
