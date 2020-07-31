Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs to be shifted to Jaisalmer

'I want unhappy MLAs to attend assembly session': CM Gehlot



The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot said that he still wants their unhappy Members of Legislature Assembly (MLAs) back. "I still want that those unhappy MLAs should attend the assembly session as they have been elected on Congress symbol. It's my responsibility to ensure that they are seen standing with the government in front of the public," said Ashok Gehlot. The Rajasthan assembly will be convened on August 14.

