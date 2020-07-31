|
Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs to be shifted to Jaisalmer
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp, who have been staying at a hotel on the Jaipur- Delhi Highway amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, will be shifted to Jaisalmer on Friday, Congress sources said. The MLAs will be shifted after the Congress Legislature Party meeting in the hotel, the sources said, adding, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will address the MLAs.
