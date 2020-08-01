Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away

DNA Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passed away on Saturday at the age of 64. The veteran politician had been at ill health for a while now and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore over the last couple of months.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amar Singh (politician) Amar Singh (politician) Indian politician


Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India

Clash at Sonia Gandhi meet with Rajya Sabha MPs exposes Cong’s generational rift

 ​​As the meeting got under way, veterans flagged the need for a reality check on the party’s political strategy and organisational weaknesses. In the..
IndiaTimes

In virtual meet with Sonia Gandhi, Congress MPs bat for Rahul as party chief again

 In a virtual meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, senior party leaders demanded that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party..
IndiaTimes

Singapore Singapore Country in Southeast Asia

China Three Gorges Mulls $4 Billion Stake Sale in Overseas Unit

 (Bloomberg) — China Three Gorges Corp. is exploring selling a stake worth as much as $4 billion in the state-owned power company’s overseas asset portfolio,..
WorldNews

Oil up on weak dollar though US-China tensions weigh

 SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged higher on Monday helped by a weak dollar and expected US stimulus measures but gains were capped by rising global coronavirus cases..
WorldNews

More than 240 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Singapore

 Việt Nam’s authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, budget carrier Vietjet Air, and relevant Singaporean offices arranged a flight to bring more..
WorldNews

Toyko, Sydney aim to lure edgy Hong Kong financial firms, but Singapore a top draw

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Japan, Australia..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

BJP MLA promises house to boy whose egg cart was overturned by Indore civic body workers [Video]

BJP MLA promises house to boy whose egg cart was overturned by Indore civic body workers

Ramesh Mendola, a BJP MLA from Indore-2 constituency has assured to provide a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the child, whose egg handcart was allegedly overturned by Municipal..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published
Watch how Jyotiraditya Scindia met ex-Congress colleagues ahead of RS oath [Video]

Watch how Jyotiraditya Scindia met ex-Congress colleagues ahead of RS oath

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen socialising with his former party colleagues during the Rajya Sabha oath-taking ceremony. Scindia spoke to Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Digvijaya..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:55Published
Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member [Video]

Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia took oath as Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh in Delhi on July 22. Before taking oath as Rajya Sabha member, Scindia greeted Congress..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

China-US Relations: Singapore’s Elusive Sweet Spot – Analysis

China-US Relations: Singapore’s Elusive Sweet Spot – Analysis By William Choong* In September 2019, Singapore and the United States renewed a key defence agreement that has allowed the American military to access the...
Eurasia Review

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away

 Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passed away on Saturday at the age of 64. The veteran politician had been at ill health for a while now and was undergoing treatment at...
DNA

Singapore PM’s nephew fined for criticizing judiciary online

 SINGAPORE (AP) — A Singapore court has fined the nephew of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for criticizing the judiciary in a Facebook post two years ago amid a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Energy DailyRTTNewsHindu

Tweets about this