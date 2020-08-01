|
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passed away on Saturday at the age of 64. The veteran politician had been at ill health for a while now and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore over the last couple of months.
Amar Singh (politician) Indian politician
Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India
