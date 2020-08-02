Global  
 

Kamal Rani Varun, cabinet minister in Yogi Adityanath's government dies due to COVID-19

Zee News Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Kamla Rani Varun, died on Sunday (August 2) due to prolonged illness. She was undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital. 62-year-old Kamla Rani and was a legislator from the Ghatampur Assembly segment, and had been hospitalised in the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).
