Kamal Rani Varun, cabinet minister in Yogi Adityanath's government dies due to COVID-19
Sunday, 2 August 2020 () Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Kamla Rani Varun, died on Sunday (August 2) due to prolonged illness. She was undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital. 62-year-old Kamla Rani and was a legislator from the Ghatampur Assembly segment, and had been hospitalised in the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).
