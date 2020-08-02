Global  
 

Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda wish Amit Shah speedy recovery after he tests COVID-19 positive

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
After Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus, several union ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda and several others took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery. Union Minister Amit Shah said that he has got himself admitted in a hospital in New Delhi after...
News video: HM Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19

HM Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19 01:17

 Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19 on August 02. Home Minister announced on Twitter that he got tested after initial symptoms. Minister has urged people who were in contact should isolate themselves and get tested. HM Shah is being shifted to hospital on advice by doctors.

