'Amit Shah present in last cabinet meet, but strict protocols followed'
Monday, 3 August 2020 () As Union Home Minister *Amit Shah* was admitted to a hospital on Sunday following him testing positive for coronavirus, government sources say he was present in the last cabinet meeting.
However, the same sources insist that social distancing was strictly followed, along with wearing of masks, at the cabinet meeting.
COVID-19 on August 2 claimed life of UP Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani. Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor tested positive for coronavirus. India on August 02 reported a spike of 54,736 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Disease claimed lives of 853 people in a day. Cases are on...
On July 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed COVID-19 situation in the country in a meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Member of NITI Aayog,..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Union Cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on July 08. Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman among others..