'Amit Shah present in last cabinet meet, but strict protocols followed'

Mid-Day Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
As Union Home Minister *Amit Shah* was admitted to a hospital on Sunday following him testing positive for coronavirus, government sources say he was present in the last cabinet meeting.

However, the same sources insist that social distancing was strictly followed, along with wearing of masks, at the cabinet meeting.

"There...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19 claims life of UP Minister, HM Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor test positive

COVID-19 claims life of UP Minister, HM Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor test positive 01:34

 COVID-19 on August 2 claimed life of UP Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani. Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor tested positive for coronavirus. India on August 02 reported a spike of 54,736 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Disease claimed lives of 853 people in a day. Cases are on...

