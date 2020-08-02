Global  
 

Friendship Day 2020: Tweeple go overdrive as they celebrate the bond amid COVID-19

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 August 2020
While the whole world celebrated International Friendship Day 2020 on July 30, people in India are celebrating *friendship day* today. Every year, Friendship Day is observed in India on the first Sunday of August. On this day, people celebrate the beautiful bond of friendships by exchanging gifts, catching up with friends, and...
 Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of August every year. It is said that this tradition began in 1919 with J.C. Hall, who was the founder of Hallmark Cards. He decided that there should be a holiday to celebrate friendship, which is one of the most important bonds we make...

