DCGI nod to Serum Institute of India for phase 2 & 3 clinical trials of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

India's Union Home minister Amit Shah tested positive for Covid-19 infection on August 2. He tweeted about the positive diagnosis, saying that he got tested after showing initial symptoms of the disease. The minister said that he was getting hospitalised on the advice of doctors, although he was feeling fine. Shah also appealed to people who met him recently to get tested. A day earlier, Shah had attended an event in honour of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak's 100th death anniversary. He was seen wearing a mask at the event in which he also gave a virtual address. Shah's ministry has been at the centre of managing the Covid pandemic in India, along with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Ministry of Home Affairs has been coordinating the implementation of first the lockdown, and now Unlock, with the various states and Union territories. India's Covid tally has reached 17.5 lakh with over 37,300 deaths so far. The country has over 5.67 lakh active cases of Covid infection.

