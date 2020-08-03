Global  
 

DCGI nod to Serum Institute of India for phase 2 & 3 clinical trials of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to the Serum Institute of India for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the country, according to the Health Ministry.
