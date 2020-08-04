Global  
 

'Ramarchan puja' begins at Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya ahead of 'bhoomi pujan'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Ramarchan puja begins at Ram Janambhoomi site ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Ramarchan Puja is a prayer to invite all major gods and goddesses ahead of Lord Ram's arrival.

Mahesh Bhagchandka, one of the trustees of Ashok Singhal foundation as Yajman in the puja said, "This is being conducted...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Ramarchan puja' begins ahead of 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya

'Ramarchan puja' begins ahead of 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya 02:24

 'Ramarchan puja' began at Ram Janmabhoomi site ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 04. Ramarchan Puja is a prayer to invite all major gods and goddesses ahead of Lord Ram's arrival. One of the trustees of Ashok Singhal foundation, Mahesh Bhagchandka was present...

