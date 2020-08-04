'Ramarchan puja' begins at Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya ahead of 'bhoomi pujan'
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () Ramarchan puja begins at Ram Janambhoomi site ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Ramarchan Puja is a prayer to invite all major gods and goddesses ahead of Lord Ram's arrival.
Mahesh Bhagchandka, one of the trustees of Ashok Singhal foundation as Yajman in the puja said, "This is being conducted...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation..
A large numbers of religious leaders and saints arrived at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya on August 05. While speaking to ANI, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said, "India's biggest fortune that we are..