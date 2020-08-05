Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Today is new beginning of new India, says Mohan Bhagwat Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Soon after the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that today is the beginning of a new India. Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat said, "Our country believes in 'Vasudev Kutubhkam' i.e. World is One Family. We believe in taking everyone along.... 👓 View full article

