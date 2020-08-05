Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Today is new beginning of new India, says Mohan Bhagwat
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Soon after the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that today is the beginning of a new India. Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat said, "Our country believes in 'Vasudev Kutubhkam' i.e. World is One Family. We believe in taking everyone along....
Festivities for the 'bhoomi pujan' or foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya underway. The city has been decked up for the event and security has been increased. The foundation stone of the temple will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a tight schedule of almost...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the stage at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He called the shrine being built a 'modern symbol' of Indian..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 35:33Published