Manoj Sinha takes oath as LG of Jammu and Kashmir

IndiaTimes Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Former Union minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday was sworn in as the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge of the Union territory.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Manoj Sinha arrives in Srinagar to take charge as Lt Governor of J-K

Manoj Sinha arrives in Srinagar to take charge as Lt Governor of J-K 01:16

 Newly-appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha arrived at Srinagar Airport on August 06. The appointment was confirmed by the Rashtrapati Bhawan, hours after Girish Chandra Murmu tendered his resignation. Sinha is the first politician to become Lieutenant Governor of the union...

J&K situation explained as LG Murmu quits on Art 370 dilution anniversary [Video]

J&K situation explained as LG Murmu quits on Art 370 dilution anniversary

Former Union minister Manoj Sinha has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. The news was announced a day after incumbent LG Girish Chandra Murmu tendered his resignation. He quit on the anniversary of revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. He was sworn in as the first LG of J&K after the erstwhile state was converted into a Union Territory after its bifurcation from Ladakh. The reasons for Murmu's resignation aren't known yet. He had served for only 9 months, out of a 5-year tenure. However, recently the Election Commission had objected to Murmu's comments on the timing of Assembly elections in the UT. After the LG said that polls could be held after delimitation of constituencies concludes, the EC had said that timing and conduct of polls are its 'sole remit', and thus shouldn't be a subject of comment by the LG. The Centre and Murmu were also seemingly at loggerheads over internet restrictions in J&K. Sources say that differences between the LG and the Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam may have further complicated matters. Watch the full video for more.

People beat COVID-19 stress by spending time at scenic Bangus valley [Video]

People beat COVID-19 stress by spending time at scenic Bangus valley

Jammu and Kashmir's Bangus valley is becoming a favorite spot for the tourists to reduce their stress levels amid the COVID-19 pandemic. People from across the state are visiting the valley to witness mesmerizing landscape. Tourists have to hike for around 3 kilometer to reach this picturesque destination. Beautiful meadows are situated at an altitude of 3000 meter above sea level in Kupwara. Bangus valley is an ideal spot for family outings for nature lovers.

