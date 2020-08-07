|
Manoj Sinha takes oath as LG of Jammu and Kashmir
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Former Union minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday was sworn in as the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge of the Union territory.
