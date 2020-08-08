Kerala tragedy: Before crash-landing, AI Express pilot aborted two landings due to tailwind, says Official
Saturday, 8 August 2020 () Air India (AI) Express pilots, who have died in Kerala plane crash tragedy, attempted two landings before the final landing at the tabletop runway at Kozhikode on Friday evening. Two landings were aborted by pilots due to tailwind. "According to weather radar, approach was for runway 28 but as pilots found difficulties they went...
An Air India Express aircraft, with over 180 people on board, skidded off runway at Kozhikode on Friday evening. The pilot was reported dead, several others were suspected to be injured, after preliminary reports. The flight was about to land when the accident happened and the plane overshot the...