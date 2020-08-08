|
One passenger killed in Kerala plane crash tests positive for COVID-19
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
A passenger who died in the Air India plane crash in Kerala has tested positive for coronavirus.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kerala State in southern India
18 dead after plane skids off runway in southern India
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Those involved in Kozhikode Airport rescue operations to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala health minister
IndiaTimes
Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:50Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally's COVID Precautions Seem Futile, Not EnforcedThough the reasonable, safe and smart decision would have been to cancel the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally ... the South Dakota city's doing what it can to..
TMZ.com
UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 400-bed COVID-19 hospital in NoidaDue to Adityanath's visit, Section 144 has been imposed in Noida.
DNA
61,537 new Covid cases in India, 933 deaths
IndiaTimes
Air India Flag-carrier airline of India
At least 17 killed in Air India plane crashAn Air India Express plane was attempting to land in heavy rain when it went off the runway, slid down a 35 foot embankment, and broke in two, according to..
CBS News
Runway 10 of Kozhikode airport unsafe, expert warned 9 years agoKaripur airport is unsafe and landing should not be allowed here, especially during wet conditions, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, a member of a safety advisory..
IndiaTimes
Air India flight skids off runway, 16 killedA special Indian government evacuation flight carrying people home who were stranded because of the coronavirus skidded off a runway and split in two while..
USATODAY.com
At least 17 killed in Air India flight crash
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this