One passenger killed in Kerala plane crash tests positive for COVID-19

DNA Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
A passenger who died in the Air India plane crash in Kerala has tested positive for coronavirus.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Kerala plane crash: All helpline numbers | Contact for information | Oneindia News

Kerala plane crash: All helpline numbers | Contact for information | Oneindia News 01:27

 Several helpline numbers have been operationalised for response to friends and family members of those on board the ill-fated Air India Express IX 344 flight, which crash landed after reaching Kozhikode airport from Dubai on 7 August at about 7.40 pm. Here are all numbers from controll rooms to...

18 dead after plane skids off runway in southern India [Video]

18 dead after plane skids off runway in southern India

A flight carrying Indians stranded abroad by coronavirus skidded off a runwayand split in half, killing at least 18 people. More than 120 other people wereinjured, 15 of them critically, when the plane cracked into two pieces whilelanding in Kerala in heavy rain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams [Video]

Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams

The rescue operation in Kozhikode plane crash incident has ended. Twenty people, including the plane’s two pilots, were killed in the mishap. Hundreds of people were injured, many seriously, after the Air India Express Boeing 737 from Dubai plunged down a slope in heavy rain on its second attempt to land in Kozhikode. It was a coronavirus evacuation flight. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has formed probe teams. Kozhikode Sub Collector, K Gopalakrishnan, said that there were around 190 passengers onboard the aircraft. Passengers included 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew. The flight was coming in from Dubai amid heavy rains in Kerala. Flight overshot the tabletop runway and broke into two. Kerala Minister AC Moideen and MoS External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, visited the crash site. "It is a sad and unfortunate incident. Perhaps, because of heavy rain in Calicut, it seems pilot could not land. Then, in second attempt, he landed but there was hard landing. Following the landing, aircraft skid off beyond runway," Muraleedharan said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:50Published

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally's COVID Precautions Seem Futile, Not Enforced

 Though the reasonable, safe and smart decision would have been to cancel the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally ... the South Dakota city's doing what it can to..
TMZ.com

UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 400-bed COVID-19 hospital in Noida

 Due to Adityanath's visit, Section 144 has been imposed in Noida.
DNA

At least 17 killed in Air India plane crash

 An Air India Express plane was attempting to land in heavy rain when it went off the runway, slid down a 35 foot embankment, and broke in two, according to..
CBS News

Runway 10 of Kozhikode airport unsafe, expert warned 9 years ago

 Karipur airport is unsafe and landing should not be allowed here, especially during wet conditions, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, a member of a safety advisory..
IndiaTimes

Air India flight skids off runway, 16 killed

 A special Indian government evacuation flight carrying people home who were stranded because of the coronavirus skidded off a runway and split in two while..
USATODAY.com
At least 17 killed in Air India flight crash [Video]

At least 17 killed in Air India flight crash

At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:44Published
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Air India flies in ``Angels’’, support team to help families of AIX Calicut crash passengers

 Air India team to liaise with various agencies and provide support and assistance to families of passengers affected by the Air India Express crash left for...
IndiaTimes

Probe into Air India Express flight crash on: Union minister

 The Centre on Saturday said investigation is on to ascertain various aspects of the Air India Express flight crash at Karipur airport, which left 18 dead and...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayKhaleej TimesHinduDeutsche Welle

Kerala plane crash: Digital Flight Data Recorder recovered from aircraft

 The Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) has been recovered from the *Air India Express aircraft that crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport *claiming at least 18...
Mid-Day


