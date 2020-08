You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rs 4 crore worth jewellery stolen, police caught thieves within few hours in AP's Vijayawada



In a major achievement, Vijayawada Police on July 24 caught thieves in connection with a robbery at jewellery shop in Andhra Pradesh. The police have recovered items they had robbed from the store.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 2 weeks ago Watch: 3 coaches of goods train catch fire in Andhra Pradesh



Three coaches of a goods train were derailed and caught fire between Surareddipalem and Tangutur stations, late last night. The derailed coaches were carrying oil tankers. As per Railway Official said,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on June 25, 2020 Andhra Pradesh's Srikalahasti Temple to remain open on Solar Eclipse



Srikalahasti Temple will remain open on June 21 despite Solar Eclipse and special 'abhishekam' will be performed. 300-400 devotees will be allowed every hour in the temple. The 'Ring of fire', the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:05 Published on June 20, 2020

Tweets about this