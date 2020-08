Andhra Pradesh: At least 7 dead, 10 injured after fire breaks out in COVID-19 care centre in Vijaywada

Video Credit: ANI - Published 1 hour ago 7 dead after fire breaks out at COVID-19 facility hotel in AP's Vijayawada 01:24 7 people lost their lives after a fire broke out at a hotel in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on August 09. The hotel was attached as a COVID-19 facility with a hospital. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. 30 people have been rescued so far from the hotel. More details awaited.