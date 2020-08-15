Independence Day 2020: Twitter is all praises for Modi's 'sanitary pads at Re 1' remark
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 7th consecutive *Independence Day* speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday. On this occasion, he made many major announcements, including the launch of the National Digital Health Mission scheme to informing the country of a new Cyber Security Policy.
PM Narendra Modi elaborated on the schemes for women that his government has brought and mentioned the supply of sanitary pads at Re 1. Many people on social media have been praising the Prime Minister for mentioningmenstruation, a topic considered taboo by some sections of Indian society, from the...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Independence Day ceremony where he invoked to Galwan Valley clashes and said the world has seen what our soldiers can do; Chinese ambassador greeted India on..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. "Construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya started 10 days..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that delimitation exercise is underway in Jammu and Kashmir and country is committed for completion. "Delimitation exercise is being carried out in..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
Tweets about this
Anmol Gaur RT @BillRobert19: Glad Independence Day to all Indians🇮🇳
Today India praises 74th Independence Day.This is a chance to praise opportunity a… 22 minutes ago
Bill Robert Glad Independence Day to all Indians🇮🇳
Today India praises 74th Independence Day.This is a chance to praise opportu… https://t.co/uOSkcVFmoS 25 minutes ago
Amrit Pal What a country needs is honest, tolerant, and hard working sincere people. It doesn't need people singing its prais… https://t.co/x6BK5hXslA 2 hours ago
Ahgafighter ~ Titam As the song praises,'..the earth is golden & sky wonderfully blue and all seasons so colourful. That's how my dear… https://t.co/ZJmEAwpuOs 4 hours ago
EMajor Sing praises as your spirits rise with the Indian flag today! Happy Independence Day!
#EMajor… https://t.co/Z3wzklZ1fJ 5 hours ago
Action Shoes The struggle and perspiration of countless brave hearts shall always burn bright in our memories and their praises… https://t.co/SIsBs9LhXB 6 hours ago