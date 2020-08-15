Global  
 

Independence Day 2020: Twitter is all praises for Modi's 'sanitary pads at Re 1' remark

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 7th consecutive *Independence Day* speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday. On this occasion, he made many major announcements, including the launch of the National Digital Health Mission scheme to informing the country of a new Cyber Security Policy.

While speaking about...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: PM Modi Independence Day speech | Sanitary pads & New minimum marriage age | Oneindia News

PM Modi Independence Day speech | Sanitary pads & New minimum marriage age | Oneindia News 01:22

 PM Narendra Modi elaborated on the schemes for women that his government has brought and mentioned the supply of sanitary pads at Re 1. Many people on social media have been praising the Prime Minister for mentioningmenstruation, a topic considered taboo by some sections of Indian society, from the...

Tweets about this

anmolgaur45

Anmol Gaur RT @BillRobert19: Glad Independence Day to all Indians🇮🇳 Today India praises 74th Independence Day.This is a chance to praise opportunity a… 22 minutes ago

BillRobert19

Bill Robert Glad Independence Day to all Indians🇮🇳 Today India praises 74th Independence Day.This is a chance to praise opportu… https://t.co/uOSkcVFmoS 25 minutes ago

amritpaldesign

Amrit Pal What a country needs is honest, tolerant, and hard working sincere people. It doesn't need people singing its prais… https://t.co/x6BK5hXslA 2 hours ago

TBaisya11

Ahgafighter ~ Titam As the song praises,'..the earth is golden & sky wonderfully blue and all seasons so colourful. That's how my dear… https://t.co/ZJmEAwpuOs 4 hours ago

EMajorTM

EMajor Sing praises as your spirits rise with the Indian flag today! Happy Independence Day! #EMajor… https://t.co/Z3wzklZ1fJ 5 hours ago

ActionShoes

Action Shoes The struggle and perspiration of countless brave hearts shall always burn bright in our memories and their praises… https://t.co/SIsBs9LhXB 6 hours ago

colpramoddeo

Pramod Deogirikar #IndependenceDayIndia Sad, world associating ‘developing’ adjective to our nation while we speak praises of our eco… https://t.co/dGsbJFBirU 9 hours ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS I-Day live: Prez Kovind praises corona warriors India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day on Saturday. PM Mod… https://t.co/F714QbQgJG 20 hours ago