Can't transfer money from PM-CARES to Disaster Response Fund, says Supreme Court Tuesday, 18 August 2020

In its order on the utilisation of PM-CARES Fund for national disaster management, the Supreme Court on Monday said that PM-CARES Fund money cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).



A three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah delivered the...


