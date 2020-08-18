Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Can't transfer money from PM-CARES to Disaster Response Fund, says Supreme Court

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
In its order on the utilisation of PM-CARES Fund for national disaster management, the Supreme Court on Monday said that PM-CARES Fund money cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).

A three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah delivered the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve

New twists and turns continue to emerge in the Sushant Singh Rajput case with every passing day. Even as a political war continues between Bihar and Maharashtra, now the Central Bureau of Investigation..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:28Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Centre accepts Bihar govt's request for CBI probe [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Centre accepts Bihar govt's request for CBI probe

The government has accepted Bihar government's request of CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Centre's senior second-most law officer Tushar Mehta stated it before the Supreme Court on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:58Published
US Supreme Court denies Nevada church’s appeal of virus rule [Video]

US Supreme Court denies Nevada church’s appeal of virus rule

A sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court denied a rural Nevada church’s request late Friday to strike down as unconstitutional a 50-person cap on worship services as part of the state’s ongoing..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court dismisses plea to transfer PM CARES Fund to NDRF

 Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking the transfer of money in PM CARES Funds to National Disaster Relief Fund. The SC said that fresh national...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNA

Tweets about this