SC: Obstructing Bihar cops created suspicion on bonafides of Mumbai Police probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () The *Supreme Court *said the obstructions for the Bihar Police team in Mumbai while investigating the Patna FIR registered by deceased actor *Sushant Singh Rajput*'s father should have been avoided as it gave rise to suspicion on the bonafide of the Mumbai Police's inquiry. The apex court has ordered a *CBI* probe into Sushant's...
