SC: Obstructing Bihar cops created suspicion on bonafides of Mumbai Police probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The *Supreme Court *said the obstructions for the Bihar Police team in Mumbai while investigating the Patna FIR registered by deceased actor *Sushant Singh Rajput*'s father should have been avoided as it gave rise to suspicion on the bonafide of the Mumbai Police's inquiry. The apex court has ordered a *CBI* probe into Sushant's...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Sushant death case: SC allows CBI probe in; says FIR in Patna lawful l The key details

Sushant death case: SC allows CBI probe in; says FIR in Patna lawful l The key details 02:52

 The Supreme Court has allowed the CBI to take over the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput. The top asked the Mumbai police to share all collected with the probe agency. The apex court also said that the FIR registered in Patna was legal and added that any further cases registered in connection with...

