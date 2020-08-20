Global  
 

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: CBI to reach Mumbai on August 24 to collect documents from city police

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
A day after the Supreme Court ordered for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a team of the agency's SIT will leave for Mumbai to initiate investigation. The SIT team is likely to leave for Mumbai on Thursday evening, according to CBI sources.



A day after...
0
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput's relative demands police protection for witnesses in death case

Sushant Singh Rajput's relative demands police protection for witnesses in death case 01:59

 Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relative and BJP MLA, Niraj Singh Babloo demanded police protection for the witnesses in the case as he feared that they might get killed. Niraj Singh Babloo said, "Witnesses are being threatened, and Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to them. The way...

