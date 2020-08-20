Supreme Court's 1,021 benches heard over 15,000 cases in last 100 days during COVID-19 lockdown
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () The Supreme Court, which faced "unprecedented" challenge of COVID-19 pandemic crippling its physical hearings, set up 1,021 benches in last 100 days to deal with over 15,000 matters argued or represented by 50,475 advocates through video conferencing mode, an official statement said.
