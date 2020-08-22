Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Old video Of Sushant Singh Rajput and ex Ankita Lokhande at Lalbaugcha Raja goes viral
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () This is the first Ganpati after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. An old video of the actor has resurfaced online in which we can see the late actor with his then-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja.
Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court which ordered for a CBI probe into his death on Wednesday morning.
#1ststeptossrjustice #SCforSSR