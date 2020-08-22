Global  
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Old video Of Sushant Singh Rajput and ex Ankita Lokhande at Lalbaugcha Raja goes viral

Bollywood Life Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
This is the first Ganpati after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. An old video of the actor has resurfaced online in which we can see the late actor with his then-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja.
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Ankita Lokhande:Justice is the truth in action

Ankita Lokhande:Justice is the truth in action 01:18

 Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court which ordered for a CBI probe into his death on Wednesday morning. #1ststeptossrjustice #SCforSSR

