CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Sandip Ssingh may be trying to leave India, claims family friend
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Producer Sandip Ssingh, who claims to have been a good friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, had shared an Instagram post just a few days after the actor's demise in June, where he had spoken about past memories of sharing an apartment with Sushant and his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande at Lokhandwala. In another Instagram post, Sandip had spoken about his plans of making his directorial debut with a patriotic film starring SSR.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said that actor Rhea Chakraborty will soon be summoned by CBI. Singh said that the Jalebi actor will be summoned only after the questioning of other people related to the case. He added that Rhea may be arrested if she 'doesn't cooperate with the...
Actor Ankita Lokhande performed Mahalaxmi puja at home. The Manikarnika actor performed the puja post Ganesh Chaturthi. Ankita shared a glimpse of the puja with her mother on Instagram. She decked up..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:50Published