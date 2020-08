PNB scam: Bank recovers 3.25 million dollars by liquidating Nirav Modi's US assets Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has recovered $3.25 million (around Rs 24.33 crore) as the first tranche of recoveries upon liquidation of the assets of companies promoted by fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi in the US.



In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) said that upon liquidation of the debtors'... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this