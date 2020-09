Week that was South: C U Soon trailer, V trailer, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 teaser, Allu Arjun's curly hair Saturday, 29 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

It was an onslaught of promos down South this week as Fahadh Faasil and Roshan Mathew's C U Soon trailer, Nani and Sudheer Babu's V trailer and Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 4 teaser made headlines. Joining them was Allu Arjun's new look in curly hair and finally, some good reports about veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health. πŸ‘“ View full article