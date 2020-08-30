PM Modi recalls sacrifices of Imam Hussain on occasion of Muharram, emphasis on equality gives strength
Sunday, 30 August 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the sacrifice of Imam Hussain -- the grandson of Prophet Muhammad -- on the occasion of Muharram, saying, "His emphasis on equality as well as fairness are noteworthy and give strength".
"We recall the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS). For him, there was nothing more important than...
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on August 15 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Indian Independence Day. "As India celebrates its 74 years of Independence today, I..