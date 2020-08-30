Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi recalls sacrifices of Imam Hussain on occasion of Muharram, emphasis on equality gives strength

Mid-Day Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the sacrifice of Imam Hussain -- the grandson of Prophet Muhammad -- on the occasion of Muharram, saying, "His emphasis on equality as well as fairness are noteworthy and give strength".

"We recall the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS). For him, there was nothing more important than...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Madagascar President congratulates India on Independence Day, PM Modi responds [Video]

Madagascar President congratulates India on Independence Day, PM Modi responds

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on August 15 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Indian Independence Day. "As India celebrates its 74 years of Independence today, I..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army puts out video showcasing valour of soldiers [Video]

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army puts out video showcasing valour of soldiers

Nation celebrated Vijay Diwas on Sunday. The Indian Army commemorated 21 years of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war of 1999 as it joined the nation in remembering the heroes of Operation..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Narendra Modi remembers martyrdom of Imam Hussain on day of Ashura

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) on the day of Ashura. "We recall the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS). For...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this