Khilone pe charcha instead of pariksha pe charcha: Rahul
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and said while students across the country were asking for a ‘Pariksha pe Charcha (Discussion on Exams)’ in the context of postponing JEE and NEET, Modi had decided to talk about making India a “toy hub”.
