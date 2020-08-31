Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Khilone pe charcha instead of pariksha pe charcha: Rahul

IndiaTimes Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and said while students across the country were asking for a ‘Pariksha pe Charcha (Discussion on Exams)’ in the context of postponing JEE and NEET, Modi had decided to talk about making India a “toy hub”.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

As Covid hits 87k medics, IMA asks PM for better care

 The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to PM Modi drawing his attention to over 87,000 healthcare workers who have got infected with Covid-19 and..
IndiaTimes

Modi lauds canine courage, says bring home desi breed

 The stellar role of canine soldiers in detecting explosives, tracking terrorists and rescuing disaster victims came in for special mention during PM Modi’s..
IndiaTimes

PM focuses on schoolkids’ diet, proposes nutrition report cards

 Ahead of ‘nutrition month’ which is observed in India in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about new initiatives such as creation of..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi congratulates chess players for winning FIDE Online Chess Olympiad

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated India's chess players for finning the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad and said that the hard work and dedication..
DNA

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

No such leader in Congress who can compete with PM Modi: Sanjay Raut

 Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday that stopping Rahul Gandhi from leading the Congress will only lead to the "extinction" of the grand old party.
DNA

BJP controls WhatsApp, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

 Rahul Gandhi shared a news report and claimed that WhatsApp is under control of the Indian Government as it needs its approval for payments services.
DNA
Watch: Rahul Gandhi slams govt on NEET & JEE; 6 opposition ruled states move SC [Video]

Watch: Rahul Gandhi slams govt on NEET & JEE; 6 opposition ruled states move SC

Politics over the NEET and JEE examinations continues to escalate with every passing day. In the latest, 6 opposition ruled states have approached the Supreme Court over the issue. West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan have approached the top court against the August 17 order. The National Testing agency has given a directive to conduct JEE from September 1 to 6, and NEET on September 13. Congress workers protested outside the Ministry of Education office and some were even detained by the police. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi urged the government to have consultations with students and then arrive at a consensus on the issue. Earlier, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had also convened a meeting with Chief Ministers of opposition ruled states to deliberate on the matter. The government on the other hand has maintained that students and parents want the examinations to be held as per schedule. There have been calls from different sections to postpone the examinations in view of the Covid pandemic. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:58Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Khilone pe charcha instead of pariksha pe charcha: Rahul

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and said while students across the country were asking for a ‘Pariksha pe...
IndiaTimes

Stopping Rahul from leading party will destroy Cong: Sena MP Sanjay Raut

 In his weekly column Rokhthok in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut also said Congress lacks a leader who can stand up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with...
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi personally told me he never said what was attributed to him: Kapil Sibal

 Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kapil Sibal on Monday withdrew his angry tweets saying he was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

Jefinkm

നെച്ചിക്കാടൻ... RT @dna: BJP controls WhatsApp, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi https://t.co/Ra1F1nNFKZ 1 day ago

Sonali_Gogate

Sonali Gogate 🇮🇳 RT @sanjaymehta: In other news, Pappu doesn’t control anything. Thank goodness for Valerie Hunter Gordon and her invention. https://t.co/… 1 day ago

sweetvelan

Singaravelan Only Porn Hub is remaining in Rahulji's List 😜 #CongressPresident #MyLeaderRahulGandhi #CWCMeet https://t.co/IcW0D3Wdn2 1 day ago

sanjaymehta

Sanjay Mehta 🇮🇳 In other news, Pappu doesn’t control anything. Thank goodness for Valerie Hunter Gordon and her invention. https://t.co/BfZ6RY6BGP 1 day ago

dna

DNA BJP controls WhatsApp, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi https://t.co/Ra1F1nNFKZ 1 day ago

naush124

♔Naushad♔ BJP controls WhatsApp, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi https://t.co/AjcCA0fpgI 2 days ago