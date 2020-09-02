|
India's Covid-19 fatality rate slides to 1.76 pc, one of the lowest globally: Health ministry
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
India has been reporting one of the lowest Covid-19 fatality rates in the world with the figure further declining to 1.76 per cent as on date against a global average of 3.3 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. It also said that Covid-19 deaths per million population in India is one of the lowest in the world.
