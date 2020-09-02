|
Government seeks to reduce Parliament to 'notice board': Tharoor on 'no Question Hour'
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Reacting to the development, Tharoor said, "I said four months ago that strongmen leaders would use the excuse of the pandemic to stifle democracy and dissent." "The notification for the delayed Parliament session blandly announces there will be no Question Hour. How can this be justified in the name of keeping us safe?" the former Union minister and the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on information technology said.
