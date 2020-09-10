Kangana Ranaut property demolished: Why Hindi? Jayant Patils poser to Devendra Fadnavis

Global  
 

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil on Wednesday took a dig at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis after the latter targeted the state government in Hindi on the partial razing of actress Kangana Ranaut's bungalow by the Mumbai civic body. Tagging Fadnavis on Twitter, Patil sought to know why the former chose to speak in Hindi when this...
 Actress Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai on September 9 from Himachal Pradesh. Before arriving, she expressed her fury over demolition of her office by BMC. However, Bombay High Court stayed demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property. Exchange of words between Kanagana Ranaut and Shiv Sena escalated...

