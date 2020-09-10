Kangana Ranaut property demolished: Why Hindi? Jayant Patils poser to Devendra Fadnavis Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil on Wednesday took a dig at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis after the latter targeted the state government in Hindi on the partial razing of actress Kangana Ranaut's bungalow by the Mumbai civic body. Tagging Fadnavis on Twitter, Patil sought to know why the former chose to speak in Hindi when this... 👓 View full article

