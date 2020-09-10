|
IAF formally inducts Rafale jets; Rajnath Singh, French defence minister witness ceremony at Ambala Air Force Station
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defence Minister Florence Parly are the chief guests for the induction ceremony.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India
IAF formally inducts Rafale in its fleet at Ambala airbaseThe first batch of five aircrafts was formally inducted into the IAF's inventory at an impressive ceremony held at the strategic Ambala airbase. The event was..
IndiaTimes
French Minister of Armed Forces receives Guard of Honour in Delhi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40Published
Dassault Rafale Multi-role combat aircraft family by Dassault
Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military
French defence minister arrives in Delhi, to attend Rafale induction ceremony at AmbalaFrench Defence Minister Florence Parly arrived here in the national capital on an official visit on Thursday morning, ahead of the formal induction of the first..
IndiaTimes
Ambala Air Force Station air base at Ambala, Punjab, India
IAF to formally induct Rafale aircraft today; French defence minister to attend ceremonyThe first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27 and aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden..
DNA
Florence Parly French politician
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this