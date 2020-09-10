Global  
 

IAF formally inducts Rafale jets; Rajnath Singh, French defence minister witness ceremony at Ambala Air Force Station

DNA Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defence Minister Florence Parly are the chief guests for the induction ceremony.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Minister of Armed Forces of France arrives in Delhi

Minister of Armed Forces of France arrives in Delhi 01:17

 Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly arrived in Delhi on September 10. She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala Air Force Station. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct five Rafale fighter aircraft into Indian Air Force today.

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

IAF formally inducts Rafale in its fleet at Ambala airbase

 The first batch of five aircrafts was formally inducted into the IAF's inventory at an impressive ceremony held at the strategic Ambala airbase. The event was..
IndiaTimes
French Minister of Armed Forces receives Guard of Honour in Delhi [Video]

French Minister of Armed Forces receives Guard of Honour in Delhi

Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly received ceremonial Guard of Honour in Delhi on September 10. She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony. Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh also joined her. They left for Ambala for induction ceremony.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Dassault Rafale Dassault Rafale Multi-role combat aircraft family by Dassault


Indian Air Force Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military

French defence minister arrives in Delhi, to attend Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala

 French Defence Minister Florence Parly arrived here in the national capital on an official visit on Thursday morning, ahead of the formal induction of the first..
IndiaTimes

Ambala Air Force Station Ambala Air Force Station air base at Ambala, Punjab, India

IAF to formally induct Rafale aircraft today; French defence minister to attend ceremony

 The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27 and aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden..
DNA

Florence Parly Florence Parly French politician

Rafale jets to be formally inducted into IAF on Thursday; French defence minister to attend event

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly and India's top military brass will attend a ceremony in Ambala airbase on Thursday to...
IndiaTimes

French defence minister arrives in Delhi, to attend Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala

 French Defence Minister Florence Parly arrived here in the national capital on an official visit on Thursday morning, ahead of the formal induction of the first...
IndiaTimes


