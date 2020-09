Mumbai: City gets 50,000 litre of drinking water from Ismaili Community during COVID-19 Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Kurla's *Ismaili Muslim community* has been gathering accolades for their water distribution work being done in every corner of the city during the COVID-19 crisis. Their team of volunteers based at the Ismaili Jamat Khana, Kurla, has so far distributed 50,000 litres so far at nine locations across the city, including multiple

