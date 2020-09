COVID-19 vaccine likely to be available by early 2021, will take first dosage if any trust deficit: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

A COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available by early next year and the government is considering its emergency authorisation for high-risk settings, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Sunday said, asserting he will take the first dosage if there is any concern over its safety. 👓 View full article