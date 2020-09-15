|
PM Modi showers projects on Bihar ahead of assembly elections 2020
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
On a day when a two-member Election Commission delegation is touring Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for seven projects related to urban infrastructure worth Rs 541 crore on Tuesday via video conferencing. In the last one week, the PM has dedicated to the nation several projects related to the petroleum sector and launched a number of initiatives in the fisheries sector.
