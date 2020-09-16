814 hectares of rail land under encroachment across country: Railway minister
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () The Supreme Court, in its order dated August 31 issued in the context of piling up of the waste/garbage beside the railway tracks in Delhi, has directed for preparation of a comprehensive plan for removal of jhuggis present along the tracks and removal of encroachments in the safety zone in the region of National Capital Territory of Delhi within a period of three months.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police team of doctors and medical staff greeted the discharged patients from Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and hospital is located in Chhatarpur. At present, the ITBP centre has 1431 patients admitted which is the largest in Delhi. 4,084 patients discharged after treatment, till now, 5624 patients have been admitted to the centre so far.
The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. As per AIIMS top official, he tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking to media, BJP National President, JP Nadda said, "It is really a matter of pain for all of us. His soul will rest in peace. It is unfortunate that one of our senior leaders Angadi Ji passed away today." "Throughout his life, he worked for the welfare of people. I pray to the almighty to give strength to his family so that they can overcome this grief," he added. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal added, "Words fail me at this time, he was an absolutely wonderful human being. It is a deep personal loss for me. He was elder to me and he always guided and supported me. Under his leadership, Indian Railways was taking many new dimensions."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven COVID-19 high burden (States/UT Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab) to review response and management. While addressing in the meeting, PM Modi said, "There are more than 700 districts in the country but only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry." "I suggest CMs to hold virtual conference with people at district/block level for 7 days. We have to learn from the best practices from across the states," PM Modi added.