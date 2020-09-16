Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

814 hectares of rail land under encroachment across country: Railway minister

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The Supreme Court, in its order dated August 31 issued in the context of piling up of the waste/garbage beside the railway tracks in Delhi, has directed for preparation of a comprehensive plan for removal of jhuggis present along the tracks and removal of encroachments in the safety zone in the region of National Capital Territory of Delhi within a period of three months.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

ITBP doctors, medical staff greet discharged patients at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre [Video]

ITBP doctors, medical staff greet discharged patients at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre

Indo-Tibetan Border Police team of doctors and medical staff greeted the discharged patients from Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and hospital is located in Chhatarpur. At present, the ITBP centre has 1431 patients admitted which is the largest in Delhi. 4,084 patients discharged after treatment, till now, 5624 patients have been admitted to the centre so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

SC calls Delhi House notice to Facebook coercive, panel defers hearing

 The Supreme Court on Wednesday frowned upon the tone and tenor of “coercive” summons issued by the Raghav Chadha-headed peace and harmony committee of Delhi..
IndiaTimes
Indian Railways was taking new dimensions under Suresh Angadi's leadership: Piyush Goyal [Video]

Indian Railways was taking new dimensions under Suresh Angadi's leadership: Piyush Goyal

The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. As per AIIMS top official, he tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking to media, BJP National President, JP Nadda said, "It is really a matter of pain for all of us. His soul will rest in peace. It is unfortunate that one of our senior leaders Angadi Ji passed away today." "Throughout his life, he worked for the welfare of people. I pray to the almighty to give strength to his family so that they can overcome this grief," he added. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal added, "Words fail me at this time, he was an absolutely wonderful human being. It is a deep personal loss for me. He was elder to me and he always guided and supported me. Under his leadership, Indian Railways was taking many new dimensions."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:43Published
COVID: PM Modi suggests CMs to hold virtual conference with people at district, block level [Video]

COVID: PM Modi suggests CMs to hold virtual conference with people at district, block level

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven COVID-19 high burden (States/UT Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab) to review response and management. While addressing in the meeting, PM Modi said, "There are more than 700 districts in the country but only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry." "I suggest CMs to hold virtual conference with people at district/block level for 7 days. We have to learn from the best practices from across the states," PM Modi added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Don't take action against FB: SC to Delhi Assembly panel

 The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed a Delhi Legislative Assembly panel not to take coercive action against Facebook India head Ajit Mohan till October 15...
Mid-Day Also reported by •newKerala.com

Fire erupts in Delhi mall, 8 fire tenders douse blaze

 A fire was reported from a mall in Delhi's Karkardooma area on Thursday (September 24, 2020).
Zee News

Left India even before case was filed against me: Mehul Choksi tells HC

 The Delhi High Court was on Wednesday informed that PNB loan scam case accused diamentarian Mehul Choksi left India prior to the registration of a case against...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this