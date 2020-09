Supreme Court to High Courts: Dispose of cases against MPs and MLAs within 2 months Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

The Supreme Court has asked the Chief Justices of all High Courts to immediately list all pending criminal cases involving sitting/former legislators (MPs/MLAs), particularly those where a stay has been granted, and all the matters should be heard by a bench comprising the Chief Justices. A bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana and... 👓 View full article