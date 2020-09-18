Section 144 imposed in Mumbai? This is what you need to know

You Might Like

A sculptor in Asansol, West Bengal has created a wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput as a mark of tribute to the late Bollywood actor. The sculptor, Sukanto Roy has unveiled the wax statue at his museum and people have been coming in to get a glimpse of the statue. Some were also seen taking pictures with the wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput. The sculptor is reportedly a big fan of the late actor. Roy has also created the wax statue of other famous personalities including actor Amitabh Bachchan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at his museum. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14th June, 2020. CBI, ED and NCB are probing different angles of the case. Sushant’s family has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and his family of abetment to suicide and siphoning off the actor’s money. Rhea, her brother Showik and some others are also under the custody of the NCB in connection with the drug angle of the Sushant death case. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41 Published now Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index; Singapore on top Four Indian cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru — witnessed a significant drop in their rankings in the global listing of smart cities that..

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Wednesday. Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Farah Khan Kunder were spotted among others. Aditya Roy Kapoor was spotted in Pali hill and Tiger Shroff was seen at a Juhu dubbing studio. Farah Khan Kunder was spotted outside Kromakay salon in Juhu. Farah Khan was also seen offering a mask to one of the photographers. Abhishek Bachchan was snapped while he was walking down a road.Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31 Published on January 1, 1970

Mumbai police's investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing. Maharashtra's Home minister briefed the media about the latest developments in the case. Anil Deshmukh revealed.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:27 Published on July 26, 2020

