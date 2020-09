Sharad Pawar to fast in solidarity with 8 RS members suspended for chaos Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will observe day-long fast on Tuesday in solidarity with 8 Rajya Sabha members suspended for chaos in the House over farm bills.



“I will also take part in their (eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs) movement. I will fast for a day to show support,” said Sharad Pawar.



Eight suspended members of the... 👓 View full article

