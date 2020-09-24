|
Congress supports 'Bharat bandh' call given by farmer organisations
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The Congress on Thursday supported the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmer organisations for Friday, saying millions of party workers stand in solidarity with the farmers' cause and will participate in their dharnas.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Congress Legislature of the United States, Constitutional instution
Congress doing 'double-faced' politics over farm bills: BJPThe BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of "double-faced" politics over the contentious farm bills and said Rahul Gandhi should first disassociate his party..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Farmer groups hold ‘rail roko’ in Punjab; BJP & Congress trade charges
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:12Published
Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crimeLegal Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime The request to Congress raises serious First Amendment and transparency concerns,..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Tweets about this