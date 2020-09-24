Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress supports 'Bharat bandh' call given by farmer organisations

IndiaTimes Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The Congress on Thursday supported the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmer organisations for Friday, saying millions of party workers stand in solidarity with the farmers' cause and will participate in their dharnas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States, Constitutional instution

Congress doing 'double-faced' politics over farm bills: BJP

 The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of "double-faced" politics over the contentious farm bills and said Rahul Gandhi should first disassociate his party..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Farmer groups hold ‘rail roko’ in Punjab; BJP & Congress trade charges [Video]

Watch: Farmer groups hold ‘rail roko’ in Punjab; BJP & Congress trade charges

Farmer groups in Punjab have started their three day long ‘rail roko’ agitation against the three agriculture bills. Farmers were seen gathering on railway tracks as part of their protests. Special passenger trains running from the railways' Ferozepur division have been cancelled fully or partially from September 24 to 26 in view of the farmer outfits' three-day rail roko protest. The call for 'rail roko' agitation was given by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and later different farmers' outfits extended their support to it. Parliament has passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and they now await the President’s nod to become laws. Meanwhile, BJP and the Congress are involved in a war of words over the bills. While Congress said that the BJP government is trying to make farmers slaves and help their ‘corporate friends’, BJP has hit back saying that the Congress should have discussed their issues in Parliament rather than boycott the session. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:12Published

Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime

 Legal Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime The request to Congress raises serious First Amendment and transparency concerns,..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NdSolanki

Narendra Solanki🇮🇳 RT @TOIIndiaNews: Congress doing 'double-faced' politics over farm bills: BJP https://t.co/aufUcwTqfa 3 seconds ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Congress doing 'double-faced' politics over farm bills: BJP https://t.co/aufUcwTqfa 8 minutes ago

QTweather

Allen Motew RT @ndtv: Congress Doing "Double-Faced" Politics Over Farm Bills: Agriculture Minister https://t.co/BOMLIhStSF https://t.co/9W8Oh3pFZh 20 minutes ago

ndtv

NDTV Congress Doing "Double-Faced" Politics Over Farm Bills: Agriculture Minister https://t.co/BOMLIhStSF https://t.co/9W8Oh3pFZh 27 minutes ago

news18dotcom

News18.com The BJP accused the Congress of "double-faced" politics over the contentious farm bills. https://t.co/K0aZHWm295 1 hour ago

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed Congress Doing "Double-Faced" Politics Over Farm Bills: Union Minister https://t.co/sKllzcLiCL 2 hours ago