Congress supports 'Bharat bandh' call given by farmer organisations

Watch: Farmer groups hold ‘rail roko’ in Punjab; BJP & Congress trade charges



Farmer groups in Punjab have started their three day long ‘rail roko’ agitation against the three agriculture bills. Farmers were seen gathering on railway tracks as part of their protests. Special passenger trains running from the railways' Ferozepur division have been cancelled fully or partially from September 24 to 26 in view of the farmer outfits' three-day rail roko protest. The call for 'rail roko' agitation was given by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and later different farmers' outfits extended their support to it. Parliament has passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and they now await the President’s nod to become laws. Meanwhile, BJP and the Congress are involved in a war of words over the bills. While Congress said that the BJP government is trying to make farmers slaves and help their ‘corporate friends’, BJP has hit back saying that the Congress should have discussed their issues in Parliament rather than boycott the session. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:12 Published on January 1, 1970