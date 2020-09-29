Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cat que virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
ICMR scientists have flagged presence of another Chinese virus called 'Cat Que Virus', which has a "potential" to cause disease in India, even as it grapples with the Covidpandemic. CQV can cause febrile illnesses, meningitis and paediatric encephalitis in humans.

According to the seven researchers at the Indian Council of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India's COVID recoveries cross 41 lakh mark, active infections past 10 lakh [Video]

India's COVID recoveries cross 41 lakh mark, active infections past 10 lakh

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on September 18 reported single-day spike of 96,424 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 1,174 deaths in the same period,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published
India's coronavirus cases cross 50-lakh mark, active infections almost a million [Video]

India's coronavirus cases cross 50-lakh mark, active infections almost a million

India's coronavirus caseload crossed the 50-lakh mark on September 16 after the country reported fresh 90,123 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning [Video]

Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning

From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Another Chinese virus? ICMR warns India of 'Cat Que Virus' which could spread disease in the country

 Even as the world is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, ICMR scientists have found another virus from China, the 'Cat Que Virus,' which has the...
DNA


Tweets about this