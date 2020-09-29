Cat que virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

ICMR scientists have flagged presence of another Chinese virus called 'Cat Que Virus', which has a "potential" to cause disease in India, even as it grapples with the Covidpandemic. CQV can cause febrile illnesses, meningitis and paediatric encephalitis in humans.



According to the seven researchers at the Indian Council of... 👓 View full article

