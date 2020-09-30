Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hathras rape victim's body cremated late night; police forced to perform last rites, alleges family

DNA Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The last rites of the Hathras gang-rape victim were performed at her native place here in the wee hours of Wednesday. However, the family of the 19-year-old alleged on Wednesday that the police were forcibly trying to get her body cremated in the middle of the night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Hathras rape case: Congress, Bhim Army held candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital

Hathras rape case: Congress, Bhim Army held candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital 01:38

 Congress and Bhim Army carried out a candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. Workers of both the parties held candles and demanded justice for the 19-year-old woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The victim was admitted in Safdarjung Hospital where she succumbed to...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hathras Hathras City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Gang-raped & tortured, Dalit teen dies after 15-day battle

 At 6.55am on Tuesday, the 19-year-old Dalit girl from Hathras who had been allegedly gang-raped by four upper caste men in her village died after a 15-day battle..
IndiaTimes
Hathras woman, allegedly gang-rape, dies at Delhi hospital [Video]

Hathras woman, allegedly gang-rape, dies at Delhi hospital

A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras, died on Tuesday. The woman was allegedly raped by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm. She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The woman was reportedly in a critical condition and on ventilator support. Police said the woman had gone to the fields with her mother and went missing. She was later found brutally injured. As per reports, the accused also attempted to strangulate her. Uttar Pradesh Police later took all the four accused into custody. The Kotwali in-charge in Hathras was removed and sent to police lines. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was deployed at the victim's house. BSP chief Mayawati had condemned the incident, saying no woman from any community is safe in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state government to pay attention to it.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:53Published

Related videos from verified sources

A P.T smashes WR for most chin-ups in 24 hours in memory of late brother - managing a whopping 5,340 [Video]

A P.T smashes WR for most chin-ups in 24 hours in memory of late brother - managing a whopping 5,340

A super-fit personal trainer has smashed the world record for most chin-ups done in 24 hours - managing a whopping 5,340.Idai Makaya, 46, took on the "intense" endurance challenge last week, hoisting..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published
Anurag Kashyap: Case filed over actress Payal Ghosh's complaint | Oneindia News [Video]

Anurag Kashyap: Case filed over actress Payal Ghosh's complaint | Oneindia News

Trouble mounts for Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as he has been charged with rapecase in a police case in Mumbai on the complaint of actor Payal Ghosh who had accused him of forcing himself on her in a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published
Walnut Creek Settles With Family of Police Shooting Victim Miles Hall [Video]

Walnut Creek Settles With Family of Police Shooting Victim Miles Hall

The family of police-shooting victim Miles Hall and the city of Walnut Creek announced a $4 million settlement in their lawsuit. Andrea Nakano reports. (9-18-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Focus on "crime-free city" not "film city": Anil Deshmukh to UP CM

 Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday expressed pain over the death of Hathras gang-rape victim and demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi...
Mid-Day

Hathras rape victim's body cremated late night; police forced to perform last rites, alleges family

 The last rites of the Hathras gang-rape victim were performed at her native place here in the wee hours of Wednesday. However, the family of the 19-year-old...
DNA

Srirangam AWPS arrests two in gang rape case

 Srirangam All Women Police have arrested two persons in connection with gang rape of a 28-year-old destitute and mentally ill woman here recently. Act
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this