Hathras rape victim's body cremated late night; police forced to perform last rites, alleges family
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () The last rites of the Hathras gang-rape victim were performed at her native place here in the wee hours of Wednesday. However, the family of the 19-year-old alleged on Wednesday that the police were forcibly trying to get her body cremated in the middle of the night.
Congress and Bhim Army carried out a candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. Workers of both the parties held candles and demanded justice for the 19-year-old woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The victim was admitted in Safdarjung Hospital where she succumbed to...
A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras, died on Tuesday. The woman was allegedly raped by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm. She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The woman was reportedly in a critical condition and on ventilator support. Police said the woman had gone to the fields with her mother and went missing. She was later found brutally injured. As per reports, the accused also attempted to strangulate her. Uttar Pradesh Police later took all the four accused into custody. The Kotwali in-charge in Hathras was removed and sent to police lines. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was deployed at the victim's house. BSP chief Mayawati had condemned the incident, saying no woman from any community is safe in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state government to pay attention to it.
