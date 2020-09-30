Hathras rape victim's body cremated late night; police forced to perform last rites, alleges family

Hathras woman, allegedly gang-rape, dies at Delhi hospital



A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras, died on Tuesday. The woman was allegedly raped by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm. She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The woman was reportedly in a critical condition and on ventilator support. Police said the woman had gone to the fields with her mother and went missing. She was later found brutally injured. As per reports, the accused also attempted to strangulate her. Uttar Pradesh Police later took all the four accused into custody. The Kotwali in-charge in Hathras was removed and sent to police lines. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was deployed at the victim's house. BSP chief Mayawati had condemned the incident, saying no woman from any community is safe in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state government to pay attention to it.

