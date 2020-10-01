Global  
 

Rahul Gandhi arrested by UP police on his way to Hathras to meet gang-rape victim's family

Mid-Day Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Congress leaders *Rahul Gandhi* and *Priyanka Gandhi Vadra* started a foot-march on the highway between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as their convoy was stopped on its way to Hathras.

They were going to meet the family of the woman who died on Tuesday after being gang-raped, and whose cremation in the night by the...
 A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) have reached at Hathras to meet victim's family on October 01. While speaking to ANI, District Magistrate (DM) of Hathras Praveen Kumar Laxkar said, "Borders of Hathras are sealed. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district, more than 5 people...

