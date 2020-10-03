'Himachal ka chhokra': PM's affectionate reference to Anurag Thakur

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed 'Bhoomi Poojan' for the construction of a new Calibration Laboratory at Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) in Manali. Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur and Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur were also present in the event. SASE or Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) works for avalanche forecasting, artificial triggering and structural control in snowbound mountainous areas. Calibration Laboratory verifies the working condition of the measuring devices used, while confirming that the laboratory is aware how much "error" there is in the measurement device's reading.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 02 visited the 'Atal Tunnel, Rohtang' to review preparations for the inaugural function. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 03 will inaugurate the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang at 10 am. Atal Tunnel, at more than 9 km length, is the longest highway tunnel in the world. The tunnel reduces the road distance by 46 kms between Manali and Leh and the time by about 4 to 5 hours.
PM-CARES Fund is absolutely transparent as it has been set up under the law, said Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, on September 19 in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament. "PM-CARES Fund is absolutely transparent. It has been set up under the law, registered as Trust under 1908 Act. An independent auditor appointed, it's the same auditor who audits PM National Relief Fund. Nobody is forced to donate to this fund," said Thakur in Lok Sabha
While talking at the inauguration of Atal Tunnel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government put emphasis on the development of border infrastructure. "Many other important projects were treated in the same way as Atal tunnel. The strategically important Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in Ladakh remained closed for 40-45 years. I don't want to go into details as to what was the helplessness and the pressure behind it," PM said. "Emphasis has been put on the development of border infrastructure. Its benefits are being extended to the common people as well as our armed forces personnel."
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 19 said that West Bengal government did not share data of returning migrant labourers with the Centre and no district of the state could be included as a beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan (PMGKRA). She was answering a query by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated PMGKRA for migrant labourers who came back to their villages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. This scheme was introduced on June 20 this year and will be effective for 125 days. The minister said 116 districts spread across six states - Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are benefiting from this scheme. The selection of the districts was made on the basis of the return of at least 25,000 migrant labourers to the concerned districts by May 30. After the launch of PMGKRA, there were demands from Tripura and Chhattisgarh to include more districts but it was not entertained. In the case of West Bengal, there was no data shared by the state government then how could the districts of the state be included in the scheme," said Sitharaman.
During Lok Sabha session, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called Centre a 'no data government'. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Government told the Parliament that it didn't maintain any data on deaths of migrant workers who were trying to reach their homes after lockdown. Reports say over 1,000 died. When we ask questions on jobs, govt says it doesn't have data. This is a 'no data govt'." He further said, "More than 2 crores salaried employees have lost their job. 14 lakh workers have no work now. How can we expect growth in such a scenario."
The Shiromani Akali Dal has launched three ‘kisan marches’ against the farm laws framed by the government. SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before launching one of the march. They are demanding that the farm laws be withdrawn. They will hand over a memorandum against the farm laws to Punjab Governor. Last week, the SAD had announced to part ways with the NDA, the third major party to walk out of the BJP-led coalition in the last couple of years. On September 17, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had quit the Union Cabinet after the SAD chief had strongly opposed the bills in Lok Sabha and said that the bills will be detrimental to the interests of farmers. Meanwhile, farmer groups continued their protests and ‘rail roko’ agitations in different parts of Punjab. Protests by farmers against the new laws have been ongoing for the past few days over that passage of three laws - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Chandigarh International Airport on October 03 to inaugurate Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh. The inauguration will take place at 10am today. PM Narendra Modi will address a public gathering in Lahaul valley's Sissu after inaugurating the tunnel. Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel which connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.
A huge ruckus broke out in Lok Sabha after MoS Finance Anurag Thakur attacked Nehru and Sonia Gandhi during a discussion on PM CARES fund. Defending the fund, Thakur slammed the opposition’s constant..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:32Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the strategically important all-weather Atal Tunnel, which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46... Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News •IndiaTimes •DNA •Hindu •Khaleej Times