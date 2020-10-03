Global  
 

'Himachal ka chhokra': PM's affectionate reference to Anurag Thakur

IndiaTimes Saturday, 3 October 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday referred to Union minister Anurag Thakur as "Himachal ka Chhokra", an apparent show of his support to the young Himachal Pradesh leader after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had attacked him using the similar phrase in Lok Sabha last month.
